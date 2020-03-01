Home » National News » Seven injured, two critically,…

Seven injured, two critically, in Delaware house fire

The Associated Press

March 1, 2020, 1:42 PM

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Delaware that left seven people injured.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says the blaze was reported shortly before midnight Saturday at a two-story house in Bear. Two occupants of the home were hospitalized in critical condition.  Five others were reported in good condition. Damage was estimated at $300,000.

