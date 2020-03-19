Sentencing delay for doctor who illegally prescribed opioids

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has led to the postponement of sentencing for a former Delaware doctor convicted…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has led to the postponement of sentencing for a former Delaware doctor convicted of illegally prescribing thousands of powerful prescription painkillers.

A federal judge on Wednesday rescheduled Charles Esham’s sentencing from April 8 to May 8.

The move came after Esham’s lawyer said he needs to meet with Esham to prepare for sentencing, but that the federal prison in Philadelphia where Esham is being held has indefinitely halted all visits.

Esham was convicted in December on 39 counts involving conspiracy to distribute and distribution of oxycodone. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

