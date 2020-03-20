Sale of monkfish will pay for science to study them

An Arizona university will be able to use money generated from the sale of monkfish to study the monster-like sea creatures.

BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona university will be able to use money generated from the sale of monkfish to study the monster-like sea creatures. Monkfish are harvested as food off the East Coast, where they are brought to land in states such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine.

The New England Fishery Management Council said a program called the “research set-aside” will allow Arizona State University to use new tagging technology to investigate the movements of the fish. The university will collaborate with the New England Aquarium on the project, which is valued at about $4.2 million

