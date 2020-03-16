Home » National News » Reports: Ohio judge rejects…

Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to postpone Tuesday primary; ruling can be appealed

The Associated Press

March 16, 2020, 7:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to postpone Tuesday primary; ruling can be appealed.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

