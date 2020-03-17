Remains found in Delaware woods identified as missing man

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Division of Forensic Science has identified skeletal remains found in a wooded area this month…

SELBYVILLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Division of Forensic Science has identified skeletal remains found in a wooded area this month as a man who went missing in September.

Delaware State Police said in a statement Monday that the human remains discovered in Selbyville on March 2 belonged to David T. Hickey.

State Police issued a missing persons alert for the 36-year-old from Laurel in October.

Police said at the time that he could be in the area of Polly Branch Road, which is where his remains were ultimately discovered.

Hickey’s cause and manner of death are still being determined, but police said it didn’t appear to be suspicious.

