The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Relative says former US Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick and Oklahoma physician, has died.

Listen now to WTOP News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Relative says former US Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick and Oklahoma physician, has died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.