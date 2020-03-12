Home » National News » Princess Cruises to suspend…

Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus

The Associated Press

March 12, 2020, 9:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

