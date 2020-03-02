Port Authority: Delaware pilot struck by airplane propeller

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware Port Authority officials say a Wilmington man was injured over the weekend when his single-engine…

The agency said first responders were called to the New Castle Airport on Saturday morning where they found the pilot unresponsive.

Port Authority investigators determined the pilot had gotten out of his plane to start it manually when he was struck by the moving part.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities haven’t identified the victim or given an update on his condition.

