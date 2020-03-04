Pennsylvania adds 12 counties to lanternfly quarantine zone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is continuing its westward march across Pennsylvania. State agriculture officials are nearly…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is continuing its westward march across Pennsylvania. State agriculture officials are nearly doubling the number of counties in a quarantine zone.

A dozen counties were added to the list Tuesday, including Allegheny and Beaver in western Pennsylvania.

Twenty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are now under quarantine, requiring businesses that move products, vehicles and other items in and out of the quarantine zone to obtain a permit.

Native to Asia, the large, colorful planthopper sucks sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them.

