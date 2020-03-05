Officials: Delmarva commercial customers may be overpaying

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are urging commercial customers of Delmarva Power to contact the utility and ask if…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are urging commercial customers of Delmarva Power to contact the utility and ask if they qualify for lower electric billing rates.

The move comes after an investigation by Delaware’s Public Advocate and staff of the Public Service Commission found that more than 5,000 Delmarva business customers may be paying higher rates for electricity than their usage warrants.

The issue came to light after The Associated Press published an article about a complaint filed with the commission by a Sussex County businessman.

The problem involves customers eligible for the lowest rate classification being billed at a higher rate classification.

