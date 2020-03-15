Home » National News » NFL players approve new…

NFL players approve new labor agreement with league that features 17-game regular season

The Associated Press

March 15, 2020, 10:26 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL players approve new labor agreement with league that features 17-game regular season.

