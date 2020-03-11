New Hampshire House votes to eliminate child marriage

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has voted to raise the age for marriage in the state to…

The vote to end the practice of child marriage was approved by a vote of 207 to 132.

Supporters argued it would protect girls from exploitation when they are married to older men.

Opponents feared it would prevent a young couple from getting married after the girl became pregnant.

Two years ago, lawmakers increased the marriage age to 16, up from 13 for girls and 14 for boys.

If passed into law, New Hampshire would join Delaware and New Jersey which last year banned marriage for anyone under 18.

