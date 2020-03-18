New Delaware opioid tax generates almost $1 million

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say a new tax on opioid painkillers in Delaware has generated almost $1 million…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say a new tax on opioid painkillers in Delaware has generated almost $1 million to help support abuse prevention and treatment.

Officials said Wednesday that the Division of Professional Regulation had sent invoices to 41 companies as of last week for more than $547,000, with more than $483,000 received for third-quarter 2019 invoices.

Fourth-quarter invoices to 42 companies for more than $528,000 were sent earlier this month.

The new law imposes a per-pill tax on prescription opioids ranging from a few cents to a dollar or more, based on their strength and whether they are brand-name or generic.

