LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada governor orders closure of casinos, restaurants to fight spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 17, 2020, 9:31 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada governor orders closure of casinos, restaurants to fight spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.