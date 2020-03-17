Home » National News » Nevada governor orders closure…

Nevada governor orders closure of casinos, restaurants to fight spread of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

March 17, 2020, 9:31 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada governor orders closure of casinos, restaurants to fight spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up