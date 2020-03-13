Home » National News » NASCAR postpones next two…

NASCAR postpones next two races in Atlanta and Miami. IndyCar cancels next four races

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 11:44 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — NASCAR postpones next two races in Atlanta and Miami. IndyCar cancels next four races.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Motor Sports National News Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up