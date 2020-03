JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a March 2 story about a 1991 killing in Missouri, The Associated Press erroneously…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — In a March 2 story about a 1991 killing in Missouri, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the man charged in the attack, William Niemet, was 15 years old when the crime occurred. He was 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.