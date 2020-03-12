NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 12, 2020, 3:10 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.