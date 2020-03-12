Home » National News » Major League Baseball delays…

Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule

The Associated Press

March 12, 2020, 3:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule.

