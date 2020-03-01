Large Denver physics conference canceled over virus concerns

DENVER — A physics conference expected to draw 10,000 people to Denver has been canceled due to concerns over the…

DENVER — A physics conference expected to draw 10,000 people to Denver has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Denver Post reports the decision to cancel the American Physical Society’s March Meeting was announced Saturday.

The decision drew criticism from some travelers who were already in Denver or en route to the conference scheduled to start Monday. A statement on the society’s website says the increased risk surrounding the disease spreading across the globe led organizers to cancel the week-long conference.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild disease.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.