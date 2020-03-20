Home » National News » Judge upholds permit for…

Judge upholds permit for chicken plant wastewater disposal

The Associated Press

March 20, 2020, 12:21 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has upheld the approval of an environmental permit involving disposal of wastewater from a southern Delaware chicken processing plant.

The judge on Thursday affirmed rulings by the state environmental secretary and Environmental Appeals Board approving Artesian Resources’ plan to collect treated wastewater from Allen Harim’s processing plant and spray it on farm land near Milton.

Artesian was allowed to modify a previously approved permit to construct a facility to treat wastewater from a planned housing development that wound up not being built.

Opponents argued that Artesian should have been required to file a new permit application.

