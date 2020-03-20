Judge says issues still to be resolved in cell tower suit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the zoning board in Delaware’s largest city properly denied a…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the zoning board in Delaware’s largest city properly denied a request by wireless provider T-Mobile to install a cellphone antenna atop a high-rise senior center.

The judge this week agreed with the board’s conclusions that the project would not be in harmony with Wilmington’s zoning regulations.

He also agreed that T-Mobile failed to adequately explore alternative sites.

But the judge refused to rule for the city on whether the board’s decision effectively prohibits T-Mobile from providing wireless service in the area.

He said there are genuine disputes that still need to resolved.

