Joe Biden wins Washington state Democratic primary, capturing 5 of 6 states that voted last week

The Associated Press

March 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Washington state Democratic primary, capturing 5 of 6 states that voted last week.

