Home » National News » Italian soccer club Juventus…

Italian soccer club Juventus says defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 6:18 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italian soccer club Juventus says defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News Other Sports News Soccer News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up