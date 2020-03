WASHINGTON (AP) — In email to workforce, FBI chief Wray says it won’t give up on ‘finding out what happened’…

WASHINGTON (AP) — In email to workforce, FBI chief Wray says it won’t give up on ‘finding out what happened’ to ex-agent Robert Levinson.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.