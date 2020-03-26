Homeless shelters limit beds to stop spread of coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Some of Delaware’s homeless shelters are limiting their beds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.…

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Thursday that the shelters’ priority is keeping their residents healthy. The Salvation Army’s shelter for women and children in Wilmington is no longer taking in new clients.

It has 42 women and children, which is 10 fewer than capacity. Crisis House in Georgetown is now housing eight people and not taking any more.

But some emergency shelters are also prolonging stays for some people because the economy is in such rough shape.

