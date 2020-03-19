Hispanic Catholics asked to skip healing sites amid outbreak

El Santuario de Chimayó is one of many historic Hispanic Catholic healing sites limiting access to pilgrims as the novel coronavirus spreads.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — El Santuario de Chimayó is one of many historic Hispanic Catholic healing sites limiting access — or outright closing — to pilgrims as the novel coronavirus spreads.

From Colorado to France, Catholic officials are discouraging big gatherings and halting traditional excursions to sites devotees visit to seek miracles or healing.

Public Masses have been canceled and Holy Week events likely won’t occur.

Catholic Studies scholar Andrew Chesnut says the restrictions are unprecedented and forcing believers to take their petitions and prayers online.

Visitors to various sites said they had planned to pray for those inflicted by COVID-19 and ask for protection from the virus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.