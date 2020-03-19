Home » National News » Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard…

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid, offers full support to Joe Biden

The Associated Press

March 19, 2020, 10:52 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid, offers full support to Joe Biden.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up