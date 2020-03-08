Home » National News » Gunfire ends Lil Baby…

Gunfire ends Lil Baby concert in Alabama; 1 injured

The Associated Press

March 8, 2020, 5:48 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A shooting in an Alabama arena left one person with a life-threatening wound and ended a concert by Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby, authorities say.

Birmingham police had not said whether anyone was arrested or in custody after the fight Saturday night in the Bill Harris Arena, news outlets reported.

A video posted to YouTube recorded one bang after an altercation that apparently started at one side of the stage and spilled up the steps and onto the stage. Reports said police answered a signal indicating that all possible help was needed.

Sgt. Rod Mauldin told Al.com that the wounded person’s injury was life-threatening.

The newspaper said it was unable to reach the rapper for comment. Lil Baby’s given name is Dominique Armani Jones.

