Home » National News » Formula One races in…

Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 8:42 AM

PARIS (AP) — Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Motor Sports National News Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up