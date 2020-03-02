Former forensic investigator accused of abusing corpses

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities have charged a former state forensic investigator with abuse of a corpse. Officials announced…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities have charged a former state forensic investigator with abuse of a corpse.

Officials announced an indictment Monday against 39-year-old James Schaeffer-Patton of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on two misdemeanor counts.

Patton is accused of using a ligature tied around a dead person’s neck to drag the body out of a bedroom and down a hallway in January 2018.

He also is accused of carrying a body bag down a flight of stairs in July 2019, allowing the victim’s head to hit the stairs several times.

It was not immediately clear whether Patton has an attorney.

