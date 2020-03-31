Federal Reserve to set up lending facility for central banks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will lend dollars to overseas central banks in exchange for Treasury securities, the latest…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will lend dollars to overseas central banks in exchange for Treasury securities, the latest effort by the Fed to hold down interest rates and ensure financial markets can function.

The Fed said its new lending facility would enable foreign central banks to access dollars without having to sell Treasury securities. Too much selling of Treasurys pushes down prices and lifts their interest rates, or yields.

