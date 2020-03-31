Federal judge rejects latest appeal from murder convict

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected the latest appeal by a former Delaware death row inmate who…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected the latest appeal by a former Delaware death row inmate who has spent two decades challenging his murder conviction and sentence.

The judge on Tuesday denied a habeas corpus petition filed by Adam Norcross. Norcross and codefendant Ralph Swan were sentenced to death in 2001 for the 1996 murder of Kenneth Warren of Kenton.

Warren was shot four times in a home invasion robbery in front of his wife and 19-month-old son. N

orcross and Swan were resentenced to life in prison in 2017 after Delaware’s death penalty law was declared unconstitutional.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.