Editors: Please disregard the item headlined VIRUS OUTBREAK-JOBS in the 11th Right Now, which moved at 10:20 a.m. EST. It…

Editors: Please disregard the item headlined VIRUS OUTBREAK-JOBS in the 11th Right Now, which moved at 10:20 a.m. EST. It became outdated with the release of this morning’s employment report from the Labor Department.

The AP

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.