Delaware’s coronavirus cases double after drive-thru testing

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has doubled following a drive-thru testing event by…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Delaware has doubled following a drive-thru testing event by the state’s largest hospital system.

The Division of Public Health on Tuesday announced eight new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 16.

Seven of the new cases involved New Castle County residents, with the other in Sussex County.

One of the New Castle County residents is hospitalized. Officials said six of the seven New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System’s drive-thru testing event on Friday, when 536 people were tested.

Officials are awaiting more results from that event.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.