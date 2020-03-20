Delaware unemployment claims spike amid coronavirus outbreak

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware labor department officials say unemployment claims are spiking amid the coronavirus outbreak. Officials said Friday…

Officials said Friday that the the number of claims filed just this week will easily exceed the record monthly total reported in the past several decades.

The previous monthly record for claims was 9,632 in January 2002. Department of Labor spokesman Kenneth Briscoe said Friday that that total had seen surpassed in just the past three days.

Hundreds of Delaware businesses such as restaurants, bars, theaters and fitness centers have been forced to close or severely restrict operations under an emergency declaration issued by Gov. John Carney.

