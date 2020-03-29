WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor ordered out-of-state visitors to quarantine for two weeks in an order released Sunday night.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor ordered out-of-state visitors to quarantine for two weeks in an order released Sunday night. The order by Gov. John Carney takes effect Monday morning and requires anyone entering the state from elsewhere to self-quarantine for 14 days. It does not apply to people who are only passing through the state. Carney said now is not the time to visit the state. Those who disobey the order, which has some exceptions for health-care workers and other essential tasks, could face criminal charges. Statewide, health officials say there are more than 200 coronavirus cases and 31 hospitalizations as of Sunday morning.

