Delaware reports its first 2 coronavirus deaths

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials have announced Delaware’s first two coronavirus deaths, including one that occurred after the first known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the state.

The death of an 86-year-old man who had lived at a Newark nursing home was announced Thursday night. Earlier in the day, officials had said that a 66-year-old man from Sussex County died while hospitalized out of state.

Both men had underlying health conditions. Officials say more than 140 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delaware.

Also Thursday, Delaware officials reported that the number of unemployment claims filed for the week ending March 21 shattered the previous record for claims filed in an entire month.

