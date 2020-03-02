Delaware prison officials switch medical care providers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials have abruptly ended their contract with a company providing medical care to Delaware prison…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials have abruptly ended their contract with a company providing medical care to Delaware prison inmates and chosen a new provider.

Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis says the DOC and Connections Community Support Programs have mutually agreed to release Connections from contracts three months before their scheduled expiration.

Connections has been the DOC’s medical care provider since 2014 and its behavioral health services provider since 2012.

DOC officials said Monday that Centurion has been chosen as the new health care provider for the state’s prisons.

The three-year agreements with Centurion begin April 1 and include two optional two-year renewals.

