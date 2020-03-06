Delaware police: Officers shoot man who rammed patrol car

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware confirmed they shot and wounded a suspect accused of ramming a police cruiser…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware confirmed they shot and wounded a suspect accused of ramming a police cruiser and speeding onto a sidewalk toward two officers.

News outlets report a Wilmington resident flagged down an officer after 6 p.m. Thursday and said there was a domestic dispute in progress.

Wilmington police told news outlets officers spotted a 51-year-old man attempting to escape in a car and repeatedly ordered him to stop.

Police said the man hit a police car and another vehicle before officers opened fire as he drove up over the sidewalk.

No officers were injured and the suspect was taken to the hospital with one gunshot wound.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.