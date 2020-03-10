Delaware police chief announces departure from post

MILTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police chief has announced that he will be stepping down from his post next…

MILTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police chief has announced that he will be stepping down from his post next week after four years in the role.

Milton Chief Robert J. Longo said in a message on the department’s Facebook page Monday that his last day will be March 15.

According to his post, Longo will pursue a ministry license and new opportunities in law enforcement.

Longo said he waited to announce his departure until this week because the department was planning for security at upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events.

News outlets report Milton police haven’t announced an interim chief, or said when a search for a successor will begin.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.