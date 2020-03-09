Delaware man shot by police charged with attempted murder

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man who was shot by police after he reportedly rammed his car into a cruiser…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man who was shot by police after he reportedly rammed his car into a cruiser and sped toward officers has been charged with attempted murder. The Delaware News Journal reports 51-year-old Orrin Daniels also was charged Friday with reckless endangering, resisting arrest and other charges. Wilmington police said officers confronted Daniels while responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Thursday. The suspect is accused of hitting multiple cars and speeding up over a sidewalk in the direction of two officers. He was in stable condition Thursday. The officers weren’t injured and are on administrative leave.

