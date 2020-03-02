Delaware man accused of brandishing BB gun at bar

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they arrested a man accused of entering a bar and pointing…

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they arrested a man accused of entering a bar and pointing a BB gun made to look like a handgun at people gathered inside.

Rehoboth Beach police said in a statement that Bryan P. Meck grabbed an employee and pointed a gun at others at the bar late Saturday.

The statement says an officer saw Meck walking down the road afterward, then spotted him stashing what appeared to be a gun inside a tree.

Officers found the weapon and determined it was a BB gun made to look like a .40-caliber handgun.

The 28-year-old was charged with felony aggravated menacing and three misdemeanors.

