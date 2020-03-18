Delaware legislative session postponed amid virus outbreak

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have postponed this year’s legislative session indefinitely because of the new coronavirus, and the…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have postponed this year’s legislative session indefinitely because of the new coronavirus, and the state Supreme Court has canceled all scheduled oral arguments through the end of May.

Wednesday’s actions by the legislative and judicial branches came as Gov. John Carney eased the executive branch’s emergency declaration to allow alcohol sales by restaurants that are restricted to takeout, drive-thru and delivery services.

But Carney also ordered the closures of bowling alleys, theaters, fitness centers and health spas.

The number of virus cases in Delaware rose to 26 on Wednesday, more than triple the number earlier this week.

