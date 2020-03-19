Delaware lawmakers face competing death penalty bills

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s legislative session has been postponed indefinitely because of the new coronavirus. But among the legislation…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s legislative session has been postponed indefinitely because of the new coronavirus. But among the legislation awaiting action by lawmakers when they return are competing bills regarding capital punishment.

A Republican-sponsored House bill introduced last week calls for the re-establishment of Delaware’s death penalty, which the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional in 2016.

A competing House bill introduced by Democrats would enshrine Delaware’s existing ban on capital punishment by amending the state constitution.

That bill requires a two-thirds votes by both the House and Senate in two consecutive General Assemblies. The GOP measure is called the Egregious Crimes Accountability Act.

