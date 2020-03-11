Delaware lawmakers eye ban on cashless stores

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some state lawmakers say businesses in Delaware need to be willing to accept cash. A bill…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some state lawmakers say businesses in Delaware need to be willing to accept cash.

A bill introduced Tuesday prohibits any business selling goods or services from refusing to accept cash from a consumer making an in-person purchase.

Senate President David McBride says not everyone has a bank account and many people cannot obtain credit or debit cards.

Massachusetts passed a similar law almost 40 years ago, and other states and localities have taken action in recent years.

The proposed legislation in Delaware says a person who fails to comply with the law could be fined up to $10,000 per violation.

