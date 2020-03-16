Delaware governor orders further restrictions on gatherings

Gov. John Carney had directed that restaurants and bars in Delaware restrict their operations to take-out, drive-thru and delivery services in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Monday’s directive is included in a modification of an emergency declaration that Carney issued last week.

The revised declaration also gives Delaware’s Secretary of Labor authorization to develop emergency rules to ensure that unemployment benefits are available for Delawareans whose jobs are affected by the outbreak.

It also directs organizers of public gatherings of 50 or more people to cancel them immediately and halts gaming operations at Delaware’s three casinos.

