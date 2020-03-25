Delaware court rejects appeal in soccer tournament shootings

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a gang member convicted of murder in a…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a gang member convicted of murder in a soccer tournament shooting that left three people dead.

The court said Wednesday that Jeffrey Phillips had failed to show that his lawyer was ineffective. It also said the trial judge did not err in refusing to grant separate trials for Phillips and co-defendant Otis Phillips.

The two were convicted of murdering tournament organizer Herman Curry in 2012.

They were also convicted of manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old soccer player Alexander Kamara. An accomplice died after being hit by return gunfire from soccer spectators.

