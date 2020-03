NEW YORK (AP) — In a story March 30, 2020, about small businesses awaiting financial help from the government, The…

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story March 30, 2020, about small businesses awaiting financial help from the government, The Associated Press misspelled the name of Katie Vlietstra, an executive with the National Association for the self-employed.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.