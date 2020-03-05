Closed Muslim cemetery gets special permit for child burial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware Muslim cemetery that failed a code inspection and was ordered closed has been granted…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware Muslim cemetery that failed a code inspection and was ordered closed has been granted special permission to bury a 1-year-old child.

A New Castle County Executive said Wednesday that the Muslim Cemetery of Delaware was issued the permit this week and will be able to continue burying people regularly once safety concerns are met.

The Delaware News Journal reports the county closed the cemetery last week after learning it didn’t meet state code because it failed to provide designated parking spaces or paved paths through the grass.

The cemetery was set to bury infant Ja-Ziyah Gordon on Friday after her battle with a terminal lung disease.

