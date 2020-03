Chris Matthews said he's retiring from MSNBC effective immediately, and in a monologue on "Hardball," apologized for comments he's made about women.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Matthews said he’s retiring from MSNBC effective immediately, and in a monologue on “Hardball,” apologized for comments he’s made about women.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.