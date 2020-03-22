TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Olympic Committee says it won’t send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
March 22, 2020, 9:46 PM
